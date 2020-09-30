From staff reports
Hello, fall.
Tuesday was the perfect day to be outside in Longview — just ask pickleball players who took to the court at Guthrie Park.
That same type of weather is expected to continue through the week, with highs predicted in the lower 80s and upper 70s. Lows in the evening will be a bit chilly in the mid-to low-50s.
Pickleball is a hybrid mix of tennis, badminton and ping-pong that uses a court about half the size of a regulation tennis court. The sport is played in singles or doubles with a pickeball paddle, which is smaller than a tennis racquet and larger than a ping-pong paddle. The ball is a weighted wiffle ball.
A local pickleball group is active at Guthrie Park every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.