A petition to remove Upshur County District Clerk Karen Bunn claims her office is in "utter disarray" and that employees are not trained to perform their duties.
The petition lists plaintiffs as attorney David Griffith, attorney Matthew R. Patton and attorney Brandon Winn.
The document claims Bunn has "failed or refused to be present in her office at the Upshur County Justice Center and neglected her duties as district clerk." Additionally, Bunn is accused of delegating her duties to improperly trained employees who don't have the knowledge to complete necessary tasks.
The petition also claims Bunn has consistently failed to properly process filings, including civil, criminal, warrant information and invoices for court-appointed attorneys on civil and child protective service cases.
Bunn's term as district clerk began in January 2019, and the petition claims through the "majority" of her term, she has "failed or refused" to be in her office.
Because of that, the petition claims that the District Clerk's Office has been unable to sufficiently maintain staff members who are competent to handle filings and other related tasks.
"Indeed, some of the most mundane and rudimentary tasks required are done in the most inefficient, negligent, and poorest level imaginable," the petition states. "The District Clerk's Office is in utter disarray."
An affidavit by former office employee Helana Marie Krall states that when she became criminal file clerk, no training was provided.
She detailed an incident in which an order of dismissal was executed and signed by 115th District Court Judge Dean Fowler that provided an inmate be released from the Upshur County Jail. Having not been trained on the process, Krall states that, with Bunn out of the office, she asked Chief Deputy Chris Coleman how to proceed. He explained the steps, and she followed them as instructed. Days later, someone from the sheriff's office/jail contacted Krall asking about the defendant.
"Because no one from the District Clerk's Office had provided the jail with the order signed by Judge Fowler, the defendant/inmate spent more than 10 days erroneously in the Upshur County Jail," Krall's affidavit states.
Bun said Tuesday that the petition and supporting documents are a personal attack because of her not being physically present at the office.
She said she was injured in the office in March 2019 after tripping over torn carpet. The injury has left her with debilitating injuries that she said she was unable to detail because of medical privacy concerns.
"What they don't understand is I haven't been (medically) released to come back to work. I do come to help the office, but I'm not released, (and) workers comp is not paying me anything," Bunn said.
According to Bunn, she's been out on medical leave since her injury, and it took her a year to learn to walk again because of it. She said her earliest medical release date isn't until late August.
Before her injury, Bunn said she was in the office Monday through Friday.
"They're saying this because they think I'm on an extended vacation, and I'm not," she said. "I would be there every day if I could be. They don't know my injuries. They think I'm not hurt ... if they only knew."
Bunn said several of the claims in the petition are untrue, and an attorney told her she didn't need to talk about them.
She said she is not required to respond to the petition and said she hasn't been served anything related to it.