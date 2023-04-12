The Longview Public Library's annual Chautauqua Festival is set to return this weekend with an added petting zoo and access to Safety City.
The library has been putting on the festival since 2014. The Chautauqua movement is a concept that started during President Theodore Roosevelt's administration and was a traveling cultural tent show that toured across the country, according to Library Director Jenn Eldridge.
The festival is a way for the library to highlight local authors and artisans and celebrate the culture of East Texas, she said.
Saturday's free event will have performers and authors scheduled every 30 minutes starting with the Birch Beatles of Pine Tree ISD's Birch Elementary School at 10 a.m.
Authors are set to speak together on a panel and answer questions, she said.
Eldridge pointed out notable performers include local columnist and author Barbara McClellan, who will do a baking segment at 12:30 p.m., and The Down Home Cloggers, who will perform at 1 p.m.
Two tents and stages will be set up for performances on the Eastman Library Plaza. The tents are for attendees to sit and spectate while the two stages will be used simultaneously for performances, Eldridge said.
Other than authors and performers, the festival also will include artists, craft activities, art installations, artisans, food trucks and face-painting. Food trucks also are set to be on-site.
"Everything is local. That's really important to us. We try to keep it as local as possible," Eldridge said. "All our local areas are within a 30-mile radius."
For the first time, Circle S Ranch Petting Zoo will be set up with a variety of animals. Also a first, the library teamed with the city's Parks and Recreation Department to open up Safety City on West Cotton Street.
This past year's Chautauqua Festival had about 500 to 700 attendees, and Eldridge expects that number to increase.
"I probably would imagine, especially since it's supposed to be so nice out, we'd see around the same numbers to 1,000 (people)," she said.
She added it's important for the library to work with the community at large, especially as part of the city's Cultural District.
People who haven't attended the event before can expect a wonderful opportunity to enjoy local performers, authors and vendors in the area, she said.
"It's awesome, and we're really excited about it this year," she said.
Interested parties can register as a vendor and rent a 10-foot-by-10 foot booth space for $20.
For a full schedule of performers and information, visit tinyurl.com/yc8c2c57 .