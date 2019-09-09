For one East Texas Regional Airport project, unexpected savings on the first phase of work will help pay for unanticipated costs on the latter phase.
Gregg County Commissioners' Court consented Monday to transfer $193,908 from the first phase of constructing a runway apron to help pay for Phase 2.
Commissioners also approved a bevy of road and culvert repairs in Gladewater, Kilgore, Lakeport and Easton.
Airport Director Roy Miller said that bids for Phase 2 work on the apron exceeded project costs, after directors decided to combine what was a three-phase project into only two phases.
Commissioners agreed to a $1.546 million contract with low bidder Reynolds and Kay Ltd. of Tyler to complete Phase 2.
However, Phase 1 was completed under budget, which means that the county won't exceed its budget for the total project.
"The good news is we were under on Phase 1. The bad news is we were over on 2," Miller told commissioners.
The county is eligible for a 90% reimbursement from the Federal Aviation Administration on the project's cost.
In Gladewater, Gregg County Precinct 3 Road and Bridge crews will replace a culvert and clean ditches and brush along Shell Camp Road.
Commissioners approved the work under an agreement in which the city of Gladewater will provide materials needed for the work while the county supplies labor and equipment.
In Kilgore, Pct. 3 crews will clear brush and debris along Airport Road, while Pct. 4 crews will help the city in right-of-way maintenance on Templeton, Fredonia and Brown Streets.
In Lakeport, Pct. 4 crews will replaced a damaged culvert at 535 Lura Street. Crews from both Pct. 3 and Pct. 4 will work together to overlay Riverwood Road.
In Easton, Pct. 4 crews will replace a damaged culvert at 2043 Main Street that is creating drainage issues on the city street, Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown said. The city is providing materials, but the property owner is supplying the new culvert.
In other business, the Court awarded a an auditing services contract to Longview accounting firm Henry and Peters.
Henry and Peters was one of two firms that bid to audit county finances, Purchasing Director Kelli Davis said.
The other firm, Patillo Brown and Hill LLP, of Waco, has been the county's auditing contractor for more than 20 consecutive years and received a higher ranking than Henry and Peters, but a county evaluation committee recommended Henry and Peters "for the purpose of rotating firms," Davis said.
Members of the evaluation committee were Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney, First Assistant Auditor Valerie Palmer and Budget Director Linda Bailey.
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center's foundation board had asked the county to help remove existing asphalt paving from the arboretum site. That request was pulled from Commissioners' agenda Monday by the board, County Judge Bill Stoudt said.
"They made other arrangements and do not need our assistance," Stoudt said.