A Green Christmas returned Saturday to The Green in Longview, complete with a visit from The Grinch.
The free event at the city park at Texas 31 and Spur 63 featured a sleigh hayride, performances by local students, community vendors, food and beverage trucks and an appearance by the Madams of Mayhem roller derby team.
In addition, trees along the walkway, which have been adopted and decorated by various city departments, were a part of a contest with the winning department receiving a gift basket.
Longview Recreation Supervisor Marina Garcia previously said the theme of A Green Christmas was inspired by the presence of The Grinch along with the park where the event is held.
“Christmas is one of those times where we’re all trying to look for things to do for the kiddos,” she said. “We just wanna be able to offer them something traditional to do with the family that’s free of charge.”