Hundreds of community members gathered Saturday in front of the Gregg County Courthouse in Longview for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The walk is held annually in more than 600 communities and is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research, according to the association. The walk raises funds that support education efforts, families with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia and research to find a cure for the disease.
Participants of the walk will honored those affected by Alzheimer’s by carrying different-colored flowers that symbolize different things.
Orange flowers mean a person is supporting the cause; yellow flowers represent those who are caregivers to someone with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia; blue flowers signify those participants who have Alzheimer’s disease; and purple flowers mean a person lost someone to the disease.
In 2020, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s was held virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and participants were invited to walk wherever they were. This past year was the first in-person walk held since the pandemic.