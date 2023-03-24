Ink is everywhere this weekend at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview.
The Ark-La-Tex Tattoo & Art Expo continues 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. This is the third year the expo has been held in Longview.
The event features artists, tattoo competitions, raffles, daily tattoo giveaways, a human suspension attraction, Slapfest USA competition, art exhibits, vendors, airbrush tattoos for children and food vendors.
Admission is $20 and free for children 12 and younger.
For information and a schedule of events, go to facebook.com/arklatextattooexpo/ .