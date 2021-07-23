From staff reports
Employees with O’Brien Marketing Group installed a vinyl wrap Thursday on a utility box at the corner of Green Street and Marshall Avenue — part of a bigger effort to bring attention to Longview’s cultural district.
Officials with Arts!Longview said earlier this year that 16 utility box wrappers along with 165 street light banners, 75 sign toppers, two to three entryway monuments and several building murals were planned through a $70,000 matching grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts.
Arts!Longview was designated by the state as a cultural district in 2019. The district includes downtown Longview and extends south to LeTourneau University to encompass the Belcher Center.