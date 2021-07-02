Creativity was king Thursday on the streets of downtown Longview as ArtWalk returned for its summer session.
The ArtWalk in April was the first in more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, which is scheduled four times a year, is a free self-guided tour of downtown businesses featuring artists, musicians and other performers, some of whom offer their creations for sale.
Also during Thursday’s ArtWalk, the Unity Mural was dedicated at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts Pelaia Plaza at the corner of Green and Tyler streets. The mural also honors the late artist Anup Bhandari.
ArtWalk is operated by Arts!Longview as the signature event for the city’s cultural arts district. For information, go to artwalklongview.com .