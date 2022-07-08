Temperatures approaching 100 degrees didn't keep crowds away from downtown Longview on Thursday as ArtWalk returned for its summer session.
The event, which is scheduled four times a year, is a free self-guided tour of downtown businesses featuring artists, musicians and other performers, some of whom offer their creations for sale.
Many downtown businesses also were open for attendees.
The fall ArtWalk is scheduled Oct. 6.
ArtWalk is operated by Arts!Longview as the signature event for the city’s cultural arts district.
For information, go to artwalklongview.com .