ArtWalk returned Thursday evening to fill downtown Longview streets with creativity.
The event, which is scheduled four times a year, is a free self-guided tour of downtown businesses featuring artists, musicians and other performers, some of whom offer their creations for sale.
Many downtown businesses also were open for attendees.
Also, three new murals on downtown buildings — “Spring Melody,” “Color for Your Ears” and “Longview Flower Power” — were officially dedicated during Thursday’s event.
The next ArtWalk is scheduled Dec. 9.
ArtWalk is operated by Arts!Longview as the signature event for the city’s cultural arts district. For information, go to artwalklongview.com .