About 200 artists displayed their work Thursday evening in downtown Longview to help mark the 15th anniversary of ArtWalk.
Arts!Longview Executive Director Christina Cavazos previously said Thursday's ArtWalk was planned to be the biggest yet, with artists from Tyler, Mount Pleasant, Nacogdoches, Dallas and Houston as well as cities outside Texas, such as Oklahoma City and Shreveport.
Although the event began as a showcase for visual mediums, such as photography and painting, now creators of all kinds — culinary artists, musicians, authors, craft-makers and more — are welcome.
ArtWalk, which is scheduled four times a year, is a free self-guided tour of downtown businesses featuring artists, musicians and other performers, some of whom offer their creations for sale.
Many downtown businesses also were open for attendees.
The next ArtWalk is scheduled Dec. 8.
ArtWalk is operated by Arts!Longview as the signature event for the city’s cultural arts district. For information, go to artwalklongview.com .