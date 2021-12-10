A festive spirit was in the air Thursday as ArtWalk drew hundreds of visitors to downtown Longview.
The event, which is scheduled four times a year, is a free self-guided tour of downtown businesses featuring artists, musicians and other performers, some of whom offer their creations for sale.
Many downtown businesses also were open for attendees.
The next ArtWalk is scheduled for next spring.
ArtWalk is operated by Arts!Longview as the signature event for the city’s cultural arts district. For information, go to artwalklongview.com .