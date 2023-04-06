A steady downpour didn't keep away visitors Thursday evening during the first ArtWalk of the year.
The event spread out across downtown Longview streets is a free self-guided tour of downtown businesses featuring artists, musicians and other performers, some of whom offer their creations for sale.
Although ArtWalk began as a showcase for visual mediums, such as photography and painting, now creators of all kinds — culinary artists, musicians, authors, craft-makers and more — are welcome.
The next ArtWalk, which is put on by Arts!Longview, is scheduled July 6.
For information, go to artwalklongview.com .