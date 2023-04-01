The Longview Symphony continued its Bach’s Lunch series Friday with a performance by organist Gala Strunk at First Presbyterian Church in Kilgore.
The free lunchtime recitals feature the music of Bach and other classical pieces while showcasing local musicians, according to the symphony’s website.
The next Bach’s Lunch is set April 21 at First Baptist Church in Longview and will feature Jan Forrester on piano and Renee Ward on violin.
The music is set to begin at 12:20 p.m. and end at 1 p.m. with the dining area opening at 11:30 a.m.
And on May 19, the Longview String Quartet is scheduled to perform at First United Methodist Church in Longview.
For information, go to longviewsymphony.org .