Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity held its Bags and Bling Bingo fundraiser Tuesday at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview.
The event offered attendees the chance to win luxury handbags, boots and jewelry with all process going to Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity.
The nonprofit organization, which serves Gregg, Harrison and Upshur counties, works with “low-income families who are living in inadequate, unsafe, unaffordable and/or overcrowded housing to build simple, safe and decent homes.
"The community provides volunteerism and donations in the form of construction labor, professional services, money and materials to construct the homes in a cost-efficient manner,” according to its website.