The Kilgore College food pantry is about to be stuffed.
News-Journal Sports Editor Jack Stallard held his Big Daddy’s Fifth Annual Birthday Walk on Saturday at Kilgore's Synergy Park to benefit the pantry, which offers nonperishable food items and personal hygiene items to KC students in need.
Stallard said about 75 people attended the walk with about 15 large boxes of items collected and donations totaling $350.
Stallard said he began to walk regularly in 2016 as a way to lose weight and improve his health. Three years later, he said he decided to hold an annual event close to his March 2 birthday as a way to give back to the community that supported him on his health improvement journey.
Stallard as well as his wife, Rachel, and son, Kyle, all attended Kilgore College, and he believed using the birthday walk as a benefit for the school's food pantry was a no-brainer.
Anyone who couldn't make it to Saturday's walk can still drop off items at the Longview News-Journal, 320 East Methvin St.
Items needed include:
Fruit and cereal bars, soup, macaroni and ravioli cups, Ramen Noodles, Pop Tarts, peanut butter, jelly, Ritz Crackers, Vanilla Wafers, canned fruit, crackers, Dinty Moore Beef Stew, Oatmeal (boxes and cups), cereal, tuna or canned chicken and cheese or peanut crackers.
Also needed are personal items such as socks for men and women, toothpaste, toothbrushes and soap.