Louis Morgan Drug No. 4 in Longview celebrated 50 years in business Saturday with “Boo to the Flu,” an event that featured flu vaccines, food, live music, a bounce house, dog costume contest and a grand prize drawing for tickets to Disney World.
“It’s become quite the festival,” pharmacist Shawn Sams, who co-owns the drugstore with pharmacist Mike Holbert, said this past week.
He said he expected as many as 1,000 people to attend the event at a store that has thrived amid competition from chains by offering personalized service.
The store, which opened in December 1969, is at 110 Johnston St. in Longview.