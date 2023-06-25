Anti-abortion advocates gathered Saturday morning on the lawn of the Gregg County Courthouse in Longview to mark the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe V Wade.
Guest speakers included Susan Wells, president of Right to Life East Texas; the Rev. Keith Rothra of Judson Community Baptist Church; the Rev. Gavin Vaverek, formerly of St. Mary's Catholic Church; Threesa Sadler, executive director of the Raffa Clinic in Greenville; and the Rev Gregg Zackary of Mobberly Baptist Church.