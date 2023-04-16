Saturday's annual Chautauqua Festival at the Longview Public Library featured musical and dance performances, artists, craft activities, art installations, artisans, food trucks, face-painting, a petting zoo and lots more.
The library has been putting on the festival since 2014. The Chautauqua movement is a concept that started during President Theodore Roosevelt’s administration and was a traveling cultural tent show that toured across the country.
“Everything is local," Library Director Jenn Eldridge previously said about the festival's participants. "That’s really important to us. We try to keep it as local as possible. All our local areas are within a 30-mile radius.”