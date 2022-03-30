Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.