From staff reports
The hunt was on Saturday at the Easter Extravaganza at Lear Park in Longview.
The event sponsored by the city of Longview included egg hunts for five age groups — up to 15 years old — as well as special needs children.
Along with lots of candy-filled plastic eggs, the event featured games, arts and crafts, food vendors and a visit from the Easter bunny for photos.
Other egg hunts scheduled in the Longview area are:
■ Communitywide Easter Eggstravaganza, hosted by Rosewood Funeral Home of Longview/Jacksonville, 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Teague Park, 415 American Legion Blvd., Longview. More than 3,000 eggs will be hidden, and there also will be music, food, door prizes and vendors. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs. Information: (903) 757-7673 or (903) 844-6439.
■ Hide & Peep Easter Egg Hunt, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 16, Longview Mall, 3500 McCann Road, Longview. Information: longviewmall.com/ .
■ Bunny Brunch & Egg Hunt, 9 to 11 a.m. April 16, Bear Creek Smokehouse, 10857 Texas 154, Marshall. Includes brunch, Easter egg hunt, petting zoo. Tickets: $25. Information: marshalltexas.com/events/ #!calendar .
■ Easter Egg Hunt, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9 and 16, Calie’s Acre, 10589 Texas 300, Gilmer. Includes barrel train, jump pad, board maze, music garden, hayride, playground, wheel walk, horse races, photo opportunities. Admission: $5 adults, $15 children for egg hunt. Information: caliesacre.com/easter .