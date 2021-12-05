From staff reports
The smiles were as big as the flapjacks Saturday morning at Pancakes with Santa at the Longview First United Methodist Church Faith Center.
The free event featured breakfast, crafts and, of course, a visit from Saint Nick (otherwise known as Santa Flavious), who was set up at a makeshift “North Pole” for photos.
Families will have another opportunity to visit with Mr. Claus during Breakfast with Santa scheduled 9 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 11 at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at www.lmfa.org/events/breakfast-with- santa-2021/ .