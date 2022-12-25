Community members gathered Saturday at churches across Longview for Christmas Eve candlelight services.
Among those were New Beginnings Baptist Church, which held several services Saturday. Attendees were greeted upon entry with a coffee/hot chocolate station. Cookies and other small treats also were available before entering the sanctuary.
And St. Michael & All Angels' Episcopal Church on Reel Road provided coffee, hot chocolate and small treats for its members. The candlelight service was livestreamed to the church's Facebook page for members who attend in person.