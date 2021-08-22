Auto enthusiasts enjoyed rows of classic and unique vehicles Saturday at the annual Drive to Remember Car Show.
Proceeds from the event at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center benefited the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance.
Show founder Cameron Williams said the event typically draws 90 to 100 vehicles each year.
“We get a lot of people from Dallas and the surrounding DFW area, and we try to bring in very high-end luxury and exotic cars like Lamborghini and Ferrari,” he said previously. “And we have a lot of very nice classic cars that we showcase as well.”