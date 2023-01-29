Students in fifth-through eighth-grades sang, danced, played instruments and more Saturday at the first Youth Talent Show held by Coalition for Drug-Free Youth, a Longview Partners in Prevention program.
The event at the Community Connections Auditorium on Pine Tree Road was open to students from Longview, Pine Tree, Spring Hill, Hallsville and White Oak ISDs.
Contested competed for a top prize of a $100 gift card.
The Coalition for Drug Free Youth is a collaboration of community resources with parents, school districts, law enforcement, judicial system, faith community, businesses, youth, community agencies and anyone with an interest in preventing underage drinking and youth substance use, according to its website.