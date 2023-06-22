Comedian and magician Brett Roberts entertained children and parents Wednesday as part of the Longview Public Library's Summer Reading Club.
Roberts, who previously has performed as part of the club's summer series, performed tricks and illusions with an educational twist.
The final club performer is set 10:30 a.m. June 28 as The Creature Teacher will visit the Longview Exhibit Center and bring "a selection of unique animals for us to learn about and see (maybe even touch/feel) in person," according to the library.
The Longview Exhibit Center is at 1123 Jaycee Drive.
For information about the Summer Reading Club, go to tinyurl.com/2p953r3 .