Produce, flowers, jellies and jams, meat and eggs and lots more locally produced and made items were available Saturday at the Historic Longview Farmers Market.
The market is open 7:30-11:30 a.m. each Saturday during its season at 105 W. Cotton St. in downtown.
“The Historic Longview Farmers Market provides local residents and visitors the opportunity to buy locally grown produce directly from the farmers, as well as other local farm and specialty products,” information about the market says. “No products in the market are purchased wholesale and resold, and every vendor has been verified by a site visit.”
Organizer Lynette Goodson previously said the market’s 30 vendor spots are filled, although not all of them will be there every Saturday.
“It will be a great season. We’ll have a lot of great stuff,” she said.
For more information, visit the Historic Longview Farmers Market on Facebook or historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com. The website provides the opportunity to receive weekly emails with market update. For information, contact Goodson at (903) 746-2708.