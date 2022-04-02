Longview's history of heroism was on display Saturday as the annual Dalton Days & Wild West Show rode back into downtown.
The event presented by the Gregg County Historical Museum was in front of the museum on Fredonia Street and included reenactments of the May 23, 1894, robbery of First National Bank by members of the Dalton Gang.
Museum Executive Director Lindsay Loy previously said in addition to the reenactments, attendees heard a short history lesson on the Dalton Gang and on the city’s heroes.
The festival also included live music by Harvest Moon Countrygrass, complimentary tours of the museum, a petting zoo, children’s games, face painting, food trucks, the fire department’s antique fire truck, a blacksmith, a soap maker, wood craftsman and chuck wagon demonstrations.