Downtown Live returned Friday to Heritage Plaza in Longview with an opening two-night “double shot.”
Jake Williams took the stage Friday, and beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jenn Ford & The Wide Eyed Devils and the Darrin Morris Band are set to perform.
The free concert series is celebrating its 10th anniversary promoting downtown Longview.
Food will available for purchase from local food trucks, and beer and wine are available to purchase; however, BYOB is not allowed.
Downtown Live is at Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair.
Downtown Live will feature a different artist 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday from through Oct. 28. The remaining fall schedule is:
Sept. 16: Johnnie Helm;
Sept. 23: The Tuxedo Cats;
Sept. 30: Black Ice;
Oct. 7: Kid Icarus;
Oct. 14: Heather Nikole Harper Band;
Oct. 21: Josh Mandrager; and
Oct. 28: Ryan Matthew.
For information, go to LongviewTexas.gov/DowntownLive .