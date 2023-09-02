The Downtown Live concert series returned Friday to Heritage Plaza in Longview with a performance by the Kim Donnette Band.
The event will feature a different artist 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday through Oct. 27.
Downtown Live is free to attend and it is open to all ages.
Food will be available for purchase from food trucks, and beer and wine also will be available to purchase. However, attendees are not allowed to bring their own alcoholic beverages.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair.
Downtown Live is at Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St. The free concert series promotes downtown Longview and raises money for community projects.
The remaining schedule is:
Sept. 8: The Usual Suspects;
Sept. 15: Ace’s & 8’s;
Sept. 22: Clint and the Cosmic Wake;
Sept. 29: Sheila & The Caddo Kats;
Oct. 6: Jen Ford;
Oct. 13: Rick Brown & Lone Star Bootleggers;
Oct. 20: Jake Williams; and
Oct. 27: Mack Guice.
For information, visit VisitLongviewTexas.com/DowntownLive .