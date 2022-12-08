Although a special balloon glow was canceled because of the threat of inclement weather, holiday cheer was in the air Thursday during ArtWalk in downtown Longview.
The event is a free self-guided tour of downtown businesses featuring artists, musicians and other performers, some of whom offer their creations for sale.
More than 150 artists participated in Thursday's ArtWalk, which is held four times a year.
Also Thursday, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office showed a holiday movie and passed out cookies and candy on the courthouse lawn.
Although ArtWalk began as a showcase for visual mediums, such as photography and painting, now creators of all kinds — culinary artists, musicians, authors, craft-makers and more — are welcome.
The next ArtWalk is scheduled in the spring.
The event is operated by Arts!Longview as the signature event for the city’s cultural arts district.
For information, go to artwalklongview.com .