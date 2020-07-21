PHOTOS: East Texans keep cool with day of play on Lake Gladewater
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Longview ISD teacher arrested on aggravated sexual assault of child charge
- Longview doctor: Confidence in how to treat COVID-19 grows, but unknowns remain
- Longview ISD: Parents prefer remote learning
- State allows schools to keep classrooms closed longer than previously ordered
- Gregg County adds 40 COVID-19 cases, 12 recoveries as mayor urges masks
- Rusk County to get new sheriff after Valdez wins over Price in runoff; Gaut takes commissioner post as Stanley grabs constable spot
- Longview ISD workers question promised extra pay during COVID-19 shutdown
- Stallard: It's time to give Karen a break
- Hallsville police arrest Marshall sex offender on charge of soliciting minors
- Tyler ISD board votes to change names of Robert E. Lee, John Tyler