The East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance’s fifth annual Longview Wine Festival was Saturday at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center.
The annual event is the nonprofit organization's biggest fundraiser, and organizers previously said 100% of funds raised for the event stay in East Texas and helps the alliance maintain programs and provide resources to caregivers.
This is the second year the wine festival was held at the arboretum.
The Longview Wine Festival featured live music, arts and crafts vendors, food vendors and wineries from across Texas.
The event was free to attend, however, tickets were sold to enter the Wine Circle for tastings.
Bottles of wine also were offered for purchase from the individual wineries.
For information about services offered by the East Texas Alzheimer's Alliance, go to etxalz.org .