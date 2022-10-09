The East Texas Down Syndrome Walk returned Saturday for the first time since 2019.
The event sponsored by the East Texas Down Syndrome Group brought hundreds of families to The ROC at First Baptist Church in Longview for a 1-mile walk and block party.
The annual event spreads awareness about Down syndrome and raises money for the East Texas group in celebration of Down Syndrome Awareness Month each October.
Down syndrome affects about one in every 691 babies in the United States. It's the most commonly occurring chromosomal condition in the U.S., affecting people of all backgrounds.
Organizers previously said money raised from Saturday's event will be used in several ways, such as new parent packages, which include a bag of books, onesies and other items for new families who have a child with Down syndrome.
In addition, the East Texas Down Syndrome Group also offers scholarships for families to go to the National Down Syndrome Convention, where they learn best practices and advice from Down syndrome experts, and Morgan's Wonderland, a San Antonio amusement park developed specifically for people with disabilities.