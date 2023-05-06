More than 700 students from about 40 area schools cut a rug Friday at the East Texas Special Needs Prom at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview.

The annual prom is held by the Upshur County Shared Services Arrangement, which provides services for seven East Texas school districts, including Gladewater and Union Grove ISDs.

PHOTOS: East Texas Special Needs Prom

The prom was separated into several rooms including the dining hall, dance hall, photo booth, sensory room and changing rooms. The sensory room provided a break from the commotion for anyone who was overstimulated.