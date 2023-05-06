PHOTOS: East Texas Special Needs Prom

Lino Lopez of Lufkin and Marissa Vazquez of Hudson spend their morning dancing during the East Texas Special Needs Prom, on Friday May 5, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention Center. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Neadriya Bradley of Gladewater and Jason Grimes of Longview spend their morning dancing during the East Texas Special Needs Prom, on Friday May 5, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention Center. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Around 700 students from 40 schools spend their morning dancing during the East Texas Special Needs Prom, on Friday May 5, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention Center. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Brooklyn Oliverand Anahi Garcia of Center spend their morning dancing during the East Texas Special Needs Prom, on Friday May 5, 2023, at the Maude Cobb Convention Center. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Michael Cavazos
The prom was separated into several rooms including the dining hall, dance hall, photo booth, sensory room and changing rooms. The sensory room provided a break from the commotion for anyone who was overstimulated.