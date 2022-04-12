The East Texas Symphonic Band played its spring concert Monday evening in Longview featuring several pieces of music, including “Yellow Rose of Texas” and a performance of the Ukrainian National Anthem.
James Snowden directed the band, made up of about 65 volunteer musicians, through renditions of “Italian Rhapsody,” “Metric Lips” and “Deep in the Heart,” a composition written by high school senior Turner Sugg.
The concert also featured soloist Dan Vinson on euphonium and the ETSB percussion section.
The band is made up of adults, many of whom are band directors from area high schools, along with high school and college students.
The band's popular Concert in the Park is set for 7 p.m. on May 23 at Teague Park in Longview.