Updated: October 20, 2022 @ 6:59 am
Queen Caroline Michelle during the East Texas Yamboree Queen's Coronation ceremony, on Wednesday October 19, 2022, at the Gilmer Civic Center. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Lady Rajohnna Canady during the East Texas Yamboree Queen's Coronation ceremony, on Wednesday October 19, 2022, at the Gilmer Civic Center. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
The East Texas Yamboree Queen's Coronation ceremony, on Wednesday October 19, 2022, at the Gilmer Civic Center. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Lady Peyton Warren during the East Texas Yamboree Queen's Coronation ceremony, on Wednesday October 19, 2022, at the Gilmer Civic Center. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Lady Ava-Claire Castleman during the East Texas Yamboree Queen's Coronation ceremony, on Wednesday October 19, 2022, at the Gilmer Civic Center. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Princess Addison Walker during the East Texas Yamboree Queen's Coronation ceremony, on Wednesday October 19, 2022, at the Gilmer Civic Center. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Lady Sydney Keller during the East Texas Yamboree Queen's Coronation ceremony, on Wednesday October 19, 2022, at the Gilmer Civic Center. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Lady Carmella Crow during the East Texas Yamboree Queen's Coronation ceremony, on Wednesday October 19, 2022, at the Gilmer Civic Center. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)