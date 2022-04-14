St. Mary's Catholic School students depicted a series of scenes Thursday that portray the final days of Jesus Christ, including his crucifixion and tomb burial.
St. Mary's in Longview has held a Living Stations of the Cross event ahead of Good Friday for almost 25 years as seventh- and eighth-grade students act and narrate the final moments of Jesus' life.
Stations of the Cross are a 14-step Catholic devotion that commemorates Jesus' last day on Earth as a man, according to the Catholic Church.
The 14 devotions, or stations, focus on specific events, beginning with his condemnation. At each station, people recall and meditate on a specific event from Christ's last day.