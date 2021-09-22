Eye patches were in vogue Wednesday outside the Longview Public Library for the library's special pirate-themed Early Learning Journeys Story Time.
The event in the plaza outside the library was in conjunction with the recent Talk Like a Pirate Day.
Along with a pirate-themed story and treasure hunt, children and parents wore fake mustaches and hats to get into the spirit.
Another Early Learning Journeys Story Time is scheduled 10:30 to 11 a.m. next Wednesday also in the library's plaza.
Other upcoming Longview Public Library events include the Music & Movement class for ages up to 5 years old scheduled 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday through the library's Facebook page and Babygarten Story Time for infants and toddlers set 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday in the library's plaza.
For information on library events, go to www.longviewtexas.gov/3888/Library .