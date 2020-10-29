Mobberly Baptist Church as well as other Longview-area churches welcomed costumed children and parents Wednesday evening for fall fest events.
At Mobberly, children and their parents took part in “Family Blitz Live,” which was an interactive event “where kids, moms, dads, grandparents, aunts and uncles alike actually get to do something,” according to the church.
More Halloween-themed events and fall festivals are planned today through Sunday in Longview area, including today’s Spooky Fest set 4 to 6 p.m. at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center.
For a listing of area events, see @play on Page 10B.