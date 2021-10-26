Swapping out personal protective equipment for masks of another sort, costumed children waved to family and friends Tuesday morning as they marched along the sidewalks surrounding First Christian Church in Longview during the annual PREP School Fall Costume Parade.
PREP School Director Amanda Grimes said about 100 children participated in Tuesday’s parade along with their teachers, who also dressed up.
The school serves children from ages 6 months through kindergarten and, except for this past year’s cancelation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade has been held each year for more than 40 years.
“We missed last year because of COVID,” said Grimes, “so we were really excited about bringing it back this year.”
See more photos at news-journal.com .