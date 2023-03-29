Cowboy hats and boots were everywhere Wednesday as the students of First Christian Church PREP School put on the annual Western Day program in the Longview church’s gym.
The children performed a selection of Western-themed songs dressed as their favorite cowboy or cowgirl or as an important figure from Texas history.
The school on North Sixth Street in Longview, which serves children ages 6 months old through kindergarten age, has operated since 1976. The school also puts on a Halloween parade, Thanksgiving feast and Christmas program.
The school teaches students language development, mathematics, art, music, motor skill development and other subjects and skills, according to its website.