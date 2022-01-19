A storm that produced quarter-sized hail as it blew through the Longview area Wednesday afternoon left a hazy fog over the city and visible accumulation of ice in some places.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the storm then continued east into Louisiana bringing half-dollar and ping pong-sized hail in some places.
Skies were expected to clear late Wednesday as a cold front moved in that will drop low temperatures into the lower 30s on Thursday.
Low temperatures Friday are expected to dip into the mid-20s.