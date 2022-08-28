The Greater Longview United Way launched its 2022 fundraising efforts Saturday with the Great Cardboard Boat Race at the Teague Park pond in Longview.
The event is aimed at raising awareness, getting people excited, celebrating the spirit of working together and helping increase workplace fundraising campaigns, according to the Greater Longview United Way.
Boats were made of cardboard and powered by two or more paddlers who raced around the park's pond. Teams competed in heats for "bragging rights, glory and some pretty awesome trophies," according to the GLUW.
For information about the Greater Longview United Way's campaign or to donate, go to www.longviewunitedway.org .