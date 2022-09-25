The Gregg County Master Gardeners annual plant sale was held Saturday at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center.
Gregg County Master Gardeners are part of the Master Gardener Association through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Master Gardeners take an active interest in their lawns, trees, shrubs, flowers and gardens, according to the group.
All plants at the sale were grown by area Master Gardeners.
The plant sale is a fundraiser for educational events and funds scholarships to graduating seniors going into agriculture or horticulture fields.