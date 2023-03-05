The "Texas Plant Guy" Daniel Cunningham was the featured speaker Saturday at the Gregg County Master Gardeners' annual gardening seminar, "Flitter, Flutter, Flowers!", at the Longview Exhibit Center.
Cunningham's presentation delivered tips for creating butterfly habitats that include native and adaptive plants that provide long-lasting bloom.
In addition, Mary's Heirloom Seeds demonstrated how to create container gardens, and there were plant-related vendors, refreshments, door prizes, seed giveaways and raffles.