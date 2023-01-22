Afraid of critters that slither and crawl? Avoid the Longview Exhibit Building this weekend.
The HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show returned, with vendors selling lizards, frogs, snakes, bugs, turtles, tortoises and more.
The show started in the Houston area and has grown, stopping in Longview twice a year.
The show "is a perfect outing for the entire family as both parents and kids can take part in a variety of activities: live rattlesnakes demonstrations, educational talks, and hands-on experience among other interesting things," according to the HERPS website.
"At the HERPS reptile expo, you will be able to buy thousands of reptiles, small mammals, feeders, amphibians, supplies, and more at discounted prices. Meet up with other animal lovers who share your passion, explore different tables, and chat with different breeders."
The show continues 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12. Children 4 and younger are admitted free.
For information, go to www.herpshow.net and www.Facebook.com/HERPShow .