From staff reports
Young swimmers and their families took over the Longview Swim Center on Saturday morning for the Itty Bitty Beach Party.
The annual event catered to swimmers ages 12 and younger.
The swim center, at 1111 W. Fairmont St., is open 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday and Sunday during swim season.
Ingram Pool, at 1400 N. 10th St., is closed because of mechanical issues. When open, its hours are 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday during swim season
Admission is $2 for children 3 through 17, $3 for adults 18 and older and free for children 2 and younger.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department has multiple activities planned through the summer.
The Dive-in Movie event is set 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 7 at the Longview Swim Center where “The Little Mermaid” will be shown. Popcorn, snow cones and more will be available. Admission is $5 for person and free for children 3 and younger.
The Back to School Splash Bash is scheduled 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Stamper Park Splash Pad. The event will include popcorn, a movie screening, food vendors and more. Admission is free.
And canines will invade the Longview Swim Center from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 4 for Dog Days of Summer.
“Help us bring the outdoor season to a close by bringing your four-legged friend out for a dip!” the city said in a Facebook post. “Participate in contests to win prizes and enter to win door prizes. A tennis ball is guaranteed for the first 50 dogs.”
Admission is $3 per dog.