The Junior League of Longview's 30th annual School Supply Train ended Saturday with what could be the beginning of a new tradition: a back to school bash with free eye exams, haircuts and more.
The giveaway at The ROC at First Baptist Church of Longview is held annually in partnership with Buckner Children and Family Services and First Baptist. It provides school supplies, uniforms and a new pair of shoes to eligible children.
Families who had pre-registered for the giveaway circled through the parking lot Saturday at The ROC for the pickup.
The party was held at First United Methodist Church's Beacon Center on South Mobberly Avenue and also included after-school program information, health screenings, entertainment, giveaways, free lunch and an appearance by Happy T. Clown.